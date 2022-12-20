Grace Harris (64*) and Ashleigh Gardner (66*) tore apart the Indian attack as they powered Australia to 196/4 in the 5th and final T20I of the series on Tuesday, December 20. Harris and Gardner struck a 129-run partnership off just 62 deliveries to help Australia recover from a relatively slow start to finish on a high. Their cause was also aided by poor fielding from India, with them conceding multiple boundaries on overthrows. India did manage to have a good start in the game by dismissing both openers but that did not make much of an impact in the end with the visitors setting a 197-run target. Watch Anjali Sarvani Bowl Beth Mooney for Just Two Runs During IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022 Innings Update:

112 runs for Australia in the last eight overs 🤯 India have a huge task on their hands in the chase!#INDvAUS | 📝: https://t.co/jljaJT2z4y pic.twitter.com/xHV5n9hEI9 — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2022

