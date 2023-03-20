UP Warriorz have registered a three-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants in their recent WPL 2023 match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Batting first, Gujarat Giants put up a big total of 178-6 in their 20-over quota. Dayalan Hemalatah 57(33) and Ashleigh Gardner 60(39) scored half-centuries. Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra picked up two wickets each. In reply, UP managed to chase this total down with one ball to spare. Australian duo Tahlia McGrath 57(38) and Grace Harris 72(41) smashed fifties while Sophie Ecclestone once again scored important runs. With this victory, UP have qualified for the playoffs.

UP Warriorz Qualify for WPL 2023 Playoffs After Defeating Gujarat Giants

