A heated exchange took place between Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja during the India vs England fourth Test 2025 Day 5 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. India were playing for a draw and when they batted enough time to make it an inevitability, England captain Ben Stokes offered a handshake of draw to the batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Both were nearing a century and they refused. Stokes was heard saying 'You Want to Get A Test Hundred Against Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, Jaddu?". Zak Crawley joined in as well while Jadeja was heard saying 'What do you want me to do? Walk off?' Fans were surprised by the exchange as well and the incident went viral on social media. Funny Memes Go Viral After Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar Refuse Ben Stokes' Offer For Handshake and Draw While Nearing Centuries During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Ben Stokes' Offer Refused

Scored a hundred, saved the Test, farmed ♾ aura! 💁‍♂#RavindraJadeja didn't hesitate, till the end 👀#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST | Starts THU, 31st July, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/cc3INlS07P — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 27, 2025

