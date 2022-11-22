David Warner shows nice gesture as he gifts his batting gloves to a kid in the stands after he scored a blistering hundred against England in the 3rd ODI at Melbourne. Warner scored a century almost after three years and showed his care for the fans by gifting a lucky kid the gloves he batted with during the innings.

David Warner GIfts Century-Making Gloves to Lucky Kid in Stands

