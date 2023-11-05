Virat Kohli matched Sachin Tendulkar's feat of scoring 49 ODI centuries as he reached the three-figure mark during the India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 5. The right-hander did the hard yards and played out what was a special knock on a tricky Eden Gardens surface against the Proteas. It was also Kohli's 79th international century and has come on his 35th birthday. After his century, fans took to 'X', formerly Twitter to laud the batsman and called him the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT). See some reactions below. Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of Most ODI Centuries, Completes His 49th Hundred During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

'Greatest of All Time'

Virat Kohli the man the myth the legend. 49th ODI century and 79th international hundred for The GOAT The King Kohli 🤴 The Greatest Of All Time The King 👑 विराट कोहली #INDvsSA #GOAT𓃵#ViratKohli𓃵 #Selfish#KingKohli #ViratKohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #Chokli pic.twitter.com/jJxhlNfkGh — Satyam Rajput (@Rajputboy8360) November 5, 2023

'Virat Kohli Conquered ODI Cricket'

Finally the most awaited 49th ODI ton equalling Sachin Tendulkar record. Virat Kohli has CONQUERED ODI cricket ❤️😭🐐 pic.twitter.com/fxfQ27lwzS — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) November 5, 2023

'What a Day'

'You are Gifted'

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli. You are gifted. 49 centuries. U reached the God Of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. #HappyBirthdayChokli #GOAT𓃵 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/O81uIvnP3E — Abhinav Gomatam (@AbhinavGomatam) November 5, 2023

'Walking Towards Greatness'

Virat Kohli walking towards the greatness where no one has touched in cricket history. - The GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5wRDvh5BBs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 5, 2023

