After two matches in Rawalpindi, the Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at Lahore got abandoned due to rain. Unlike the first two, this time the rain stopped after a while but the wet patches on the ground were too big for the groundstaff to clear. The difficulty of the job in hand was spotted during the drying process when a groundstaff slipped and fell on his back while trying to wipe the water out of the wet patches. The video went viral on social media. Groundstaff Squeeze Out Water From Sponges As They Try to Dry Gaddafi Stadium Outfield During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Groundstaff Slips and Falls While Trying to Wipe Water

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)