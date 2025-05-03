GT vs SRH memes went viral on social media after the Gujarat Titans defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in IPL 2025 on May 2. The Shubman Gill-led side produced a superb performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to not just recover from the loss to Rajasthan Royals in their last match but also move to the second spot on the IPL 2025 points table, with the race for the playoffs getting more and more intense. Shubman Gill (76) and Jos Buttler (64) struck half-centuries while Sai Sudharsan smashed 48 runs as Gujarat Titans set a 225-run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad, one which proved to be too many for the visitors. Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 186/6 in their 20 overs with Prasidh Krishna (2/19) leading a spectacular bowling effort. Take a look at some memes below. Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 Runs in IPL 2025; Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Prasidh Krishna Power GT to One-Sided Victory in Ahmedabad.

GT After Moving to Second Place on IPL 2025 Points Table

SRH Every Season

SRH spectrum in every IPL :#GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/KqLVzLdyin — Ministry Of Sarcasm (@M_OfSarcasm) May 2, 2025

Haha

'Ashish Nehra Helping Shubman Gill'

Ashish Nehra helping Shubman Gill in captaincy during the match pic.twitter.com/0fEvtrLOSJ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 2, 2025

Haha

BCCI imposing fine on Shubman Gill tonight pic.twitter.com/49JvIdbdXC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 2, 2025

Funny

when you take your team to Maldives and they takes you to elimination 😂#GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/RIipwQI1j2 — IPL Mantra (@IPL_Mantra) May 2, 2025

SRH Fans Now

Apt!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)