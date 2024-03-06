Gujarat Giants registered their first win of WPL 2024 as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on March 6. Batting first, Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt set the platform for this victory as they put together a massive 140-run opening partnership. Their stand paved the way for Gujarat Giants to finish with a score of 199/5. Chasing 200 would always be a tough ask and Royal Challengers Bangalore never really had a steady partnership. RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals and despite many of them getting starts, none could convert it into a big score which was needed for the chase. For RCB, Georgia Wareham was the top-scorer as she struck a 22-ball 48.

Gujarat Giants Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2024

