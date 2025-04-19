Former champions Gujarat Titans secured a thumping victory over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With this victory, the former champions jumped to the top spot in the IPL 2025 standings. Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted a competitive target of 203/8 in 20 overs. A comprehensive effort by Delhi batters put them over the 200-run mark. For the Gujarat Titans, speedster Prasidh Krishna bagged a four-wicket haul. While chasing 204, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 97 runs off 54 deliveries, including 11 fours and four sixes. Buttler was supported by Sherfane Rutherford, who played a crucial knock of 43 runs off 34 balls as Gujarat registered an easy victory over Delhi. KL Rahul Becomes Fastest Indian To Complete 200 Sixes in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Fantastic Win by Gujarat Titans

