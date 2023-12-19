IPL 2024 will be a debut season for Manav Suthar as he has signed for Gujarat Titans. Titans sealed the deal for Manav for an amount of INR 20 Lakh. Manav will be looking forward to an impactful debut season as a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Manimaran Siddharth Sold to LSG for INR 2.40 Crore, Kumar Kushagra Goes to DC.

Manav Suthar Signs for GT

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)