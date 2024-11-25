The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), signed Arshad Khan for INR 1.3 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The star cricketer made his IPL debut in the 2023 edition for the Mumbai Indians. In the IPL 2024, Arshad played for Lucknow Super Giants. The uncapped cricketer found his new team for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, where he will play for Gujarat Titans. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Gurnoor Brar Goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.3 Crore, CSK Get Mukesh Choudhary for INR 30 Lakh.

Arshad Khan Finds a New Team!

