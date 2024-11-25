Gujarat Titans came in to seal a deal for Gurnoor Singh Brar at the price of INR 1.3 crore. It was a bidding war between CSK and GT as the base price of Gurnoor Singh Brar was INR 30 lakh. Titans came in to win the battle and will now keep Gurnoor Singh to themselves for IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Manish Pandey Goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 Lakh, Gujarat Titans Sign Sherfane Rutherford for INR 2.6 Crore.

Gurnoor Singh Brar in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)