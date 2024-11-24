India national cricket team ace speedster Mohammed Siraj was sold for a whopping amount of INR 12.25 crore to the Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj was playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League. The right-arm pacer is in Australia and playing the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal Goes to Punjab Kings For INR 18 Crore.

Siraj Sold to Gujarat Titans!

SOLDDD! Mohammed Siraj goes to @gujarat_titans for INR 12.25 Crore ⚡️⚡️#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

