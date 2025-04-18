Gujarat Titans are set to host Delhi Capitals in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The GT vs DC IPL 2025 match will be the first afternoon game of the season hosted by Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Taking care of the fans coming to watch the match in the stadium, GT have taken a special initiative, arranging water stations, sun visors, sunscreens, and ORS for the fans, free of cost, keeping in mind the hot weather during the afternoon. GT vs DC IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans Special Initiative For Fans:

Your comfort comes first! 💙 Free facilities for all fans during our first afternoon matchday experience. Book your tickets for #GTvDC now: https://t.co/JiK0shWUKU 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/J7uBRAdGdM — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 18, 2025

