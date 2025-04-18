Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The GT vs DC IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The high-voltage clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gujarat Titans are second in the IPL 2025 standings. The Shubman Gill-led side has secured four victories and a loss in six league stage matches. The Titans were defeated in their last outing against the Lucknow Super Giants. Ahead of the DC match, Gujarat has changed its squad. Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka replaced injured Glenn Phillips, who was ruled out of the IPL 2025. GT vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 35.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are dominating the IPL 2025 points table. The Axar Patel-led side has secured five wins and a loss in six league stage matches. The Delhi-based franchise is coming into this contest after securing a thrilling victory over the Rajasthan Royals. Mitchell Starc was awarded Player of the Match for his brilliant spell and for taking the match to a super over. The upcoming clash between GT and DC promises to be an exciting encounter with both eyeing to solidify their position in the points table.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 19. It will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. According to the live weather update, there are no rain predictions in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The temperature on April 19 in Ahmedabad is expected to stay around 35-40 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. At night, the temperature will drop to 31-27 degrees Celsius. Gujarat Titans Set To Rope In Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka As Glenn Phillips' Replacement For Remainder of IPL 2025: Report.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The Ahmedabad track has traditionally been a good batting deck, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The batters can trust the bounce that the Ahmedabad pitch offers and can play their shots. The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match is an afternoon game, bowlers will come into play. Spinners could get purchase, whereas pacers will also get help here. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch will be used for the GT vs DC IPL 2025 match, as the square at multiple tracks includes red soil wicket, black soil wicket and a mixture of both.

