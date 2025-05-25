Table-toppers Gujarat Titans are hosting bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. A win in the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match, being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will help Gujarat Titans seal their top slot, guaranteeing them a spot in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match. Chennai Super Kings would also look to end their disastrous season on a good note. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match scorecard can get all the information here. IPL 2025: Gujarat Cricket Association Implements Heatwave Arrangements for GT vs CSK Afternoon Clash.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard

