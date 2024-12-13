Match 2 of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 will take place between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The Kuwait and Saudi Arabia match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday, December 13, and commence at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, because of no official broadcaster Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 matches will not be telecasted live on any TV channels. But fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the Kuwait vs Saudi T20I match. After Missing Flight Gambia Gives Walkover to Rwanda in ICC T20 World Cup Sub-Regional African Qualifier 2024 As Players Arrive Late, Become First T20I Match to be Forfeited

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)