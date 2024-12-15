Match 5 of the second edition of Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 will see defending champions Oman play against the United Arab Emirates on December 15. The UAE vs Oman T20I match will be played at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, and start at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the lack of an official broadcaster Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 means matches will not have live telecast viewing options on any TV channels. However, fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the UAE vs Oman T20I match. On Which Channel Big Bash League 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch BBL Matches Live Streaming Online?.

UAE vs Oman Live

Muhammad Waseem to lead team UAE in the ILT20 Men's Gulf Cricket Championship 2024🏏🇦🇪 More details: https://t.co/T0kmhF7GN9 pic.twitter.com/P2nsh4tWbX — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 12, 2024

