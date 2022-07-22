Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has wished his fans on the auspicious day of Shri Guru Harkrishan Sahib ji Parkash Purab on Friday, July 22. In 1665, the Guru Harkrishan Sahi Ji, one of the ten Sikh Gurus, was born on July 17. To celebrate this day, in the month of Shravana Guru Harkrishan Sahib ji Parkash Purab is being celebrated all over the country. Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to wish all his fans.

Check Bhajji's Tweet:

AAP SAREYAN NU SHRI GURU HARKISHAN SAHIB JI DE PARKASH PURAB DIYAN LAKH LAKH VADAIAN 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 22, 2022

