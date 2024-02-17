AB de Villiers, one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game, celebrates his 40th birthday today. And on this special day, fans have taken to social media to share messages for him. Born in Pretoria in the year 1984, de Villiers made his international debut in a Test match against England in 2004. The right-hander, who also kept wickets, emerged as one of the best-ever players to have come out of the rainbow nation. A veteran of 114 Tests, de Villiers finished with 8765 runs. In ODIs, he scored 9577 runs in 228 matches while in T20Is, he featured in 78 games, amassing 1672 runs in the process. He called it a day from international cricket in 2018. ‘Started Really Losing Vision in the Right Eye…’ AB de Villiers Shockingly Reveals Playing With Detached Retina for Last Two Years of Career.

'Happy Birthday AB de Villiers'

🎉 Happy Birthday to @ABdeVilliers17 🏏 Wishing the most complete batsman ever ever ever and everrrr!!!! a day filled with joy, laughter, and many more achievements ahead! 🎂🥳. I lovvveee u idolo 😭😭❤❤❤#ABdeVilliers #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/6FShv98H5E — Itachi Uchiha (@uchiha3864) February 16, 2024

'Gave Us Tonnes of Memories to Cherish'

Happyyy Birthday to the man who gave us tonnes of memories to cherish ✨❤️ have a wonderful yr ahead @ABdeVilliers17 lub u lotz 🫂 Stay with RCB4ever 🥹❤️ you're always an RCBian... #HappyBirthdayABDeVilliers #AbDevilliers proud to be an ABDian 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/Lo3zbO5w8F — VIRATIVERSE 👑 (@King_OfKings18) February 17, 2024

'Most Talented Ever'

- 9,597 ODI runs. - 8,765 Test runs. - 5,162 IPL runs. - 53.5 Average in ODIs. - 50.66 Average in Tests. - 101.1 Strike Rate in ODIs. - Fastest to 50, 100 & 150 in ODIs. - 1,480 days as No.1 ODI batter. Happy birthday to the most talented cricketer ever, AB De Villiers...!!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/w1uvsWsBKV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 17, 2024

Happy Birthday, ABD!

A very happy birthday to the one for whom no cricket shot is impossible. - The Master, Legend & Alien - Happy Birthday Abraham Benjamin De Villiers#AbDevilliers pic.twitter.com/9AbXUOpjP8 — A ★ || Missing him in my wake up dream † (@Kohliversse) February 17, 2024

'Adopted Son of Karnataka'

Happy birthday to the Adopted son of Karnataka♥️ G.O.A.T 🐐#ABDeVilliers pic.twitter.com/7KQHZu1xZN — 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙞 (@ChingariTweetz) February 17, 2024

'Happy Birthday Mr 360'

Another Fan's Birthday Wish for ABD!

Happy Birthday to the man who made me watch cricket. The kind of talent he had was unbelievable. His dominance on world cricket is unforgettable. The Freak, The Genius, The Superman, The Invincible, The Mr. 360, The God, Alien Ab de Villiers The Goat. pic.twitter.com/3tmgXBLjTy — Kevin (@imkevin149) February 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)