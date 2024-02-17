AB de Villiers, one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game, celebrates his 40th birthday today. And on this special day, fans have taken to social media to share messages for him. Born in Pretoria in the year 1984, de Villiers made his international debut in a Test match against England in 2004. The right-hander, who also kept wickets, emerged as one of the best-ever players to have come out of the rainbow nation. A veteran of 114 Tests, de Villiers finished with 8765 runs. In ODIs, he scored 9577 runs in 228 matches while in T20Is, he featured in 78 games, amassing 1672 runs in the process. He called it a day from international cricket in 2018. ‘Started Really Losing Vision in the Right Eye…’ AB de Villiers Shockingly Reveals Playing With Detached Retina for Last Two Years of Career.

