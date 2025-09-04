One of India's most exciting cricket talents, Abhishek Sharma, celebrates his birthday on September 4. Born September 4, 2000, Sharma's rise in cricket has been phenomenal, with the young sensation excelling in the T20 format for Team India and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With 535 runs in 17 T20Is, which include two hundred and as many half-centuries, Sharma is currently the number one-ranked T20I batter in ICC Rankings, ahead of the likes of Tilak Varma, Phil Salt, Suryakumar Yadav, and Travis Head. Sharma has slowly become a fan favourite, with users on social media platforms wishing the star Indian young batter a happy birthday on his special day. Check out fans' wishes for Abhishek Sharma below. Abhishek Sharma Becomes Third Indian After Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav To Hold No 1 Spot In ICC T20I Rankings For Batters.

'Happy Birthday Abhishek Sharma'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ABHISHEK SHARMA Most T20 Hundreds by Indians 9 - Virat Kohli (397 Inns) 8 - Rohit Sharma (450 Inns) 7 - 𝘼𝙗𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙠 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙖 (142 Inns) 7 - KL Rahul (226 Inns) 6 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (144 Inns) 6 - Shubman Gill (157 Inns) 6 - Sanju Samson (291 Inns) 6 -… pic.twitter.com/5GU9afHDK1 — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) September 3, 2025

Fans Wish For Abhishek Sharma On Special Occasion

Happy Birthday abhishek sharma — Neelima Pandey (@Neelima0015) September 4, 2025

'Happy 25th Birthday Abhishek Sharma'

Happy 25 th birthday Abhishek Sharma,Mai I God bless you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Aeu2vt3B5C — It's sam 🙃❤️ ( Kohli goat hai) (@Iamkohlifan2023) September 4, 2025

Fans' Heartwarming Wishes For Abhishek Sharma

happy b'day to my sweet punjabi munda and an explosive t20 batter, Abhishek Sharma. i wish sky is the limit for you. wish you so much love and success in your life.<3 — Anushka (@shubherrrs) September 3, 2025

Starboi Abhishek Sharma

Happy Birthday Starboii Abhishek Sharma 🧡🔥 May you smash all boundaries like ever#abhisheksharma pic.twitter.com/7X8Re7n09M — Hrithikesh_starboiii (@hrithikesh30) September 3, 2025

