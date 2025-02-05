India national cricket team currently has a strong pace attack after inclusion of Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep Singh joined the India national cricket team in 2022 and in just two-and-half years the star pacer became fan favorite for his performances on the field. In 71 international matches he has 111 international wickets. He is also the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for India with 99 dismissals. He also has a trophy laden career, early in his age winning, the 2018 U19 World Cup, 2022 Asian Games, 2024 T20 World Cup, ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024, and named in the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024. Born on February 5, 1999, Arshdeep Singh turns 26 today. On his big day, fans shower love on the left-arm pacer. Check few wishes below. Arshdeep Singh Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

Fans Remembering 'Important Contribution in World Cup Win'

Happy birthday, Arshdeep Singh. Streets won't forget your 19th over in the T20 World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/DqK2Sc6o0f — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 5, 2025

Birthday Wishes For Incredible Arshdeep Singh

Fan Counting Arshdeep's Accolades at Young Age

Birthday Wishes For Young And Talented Pacer

Wishing a very happy birthday to the young and talented @arshdeepsinghh 🥳 May this year bring you more success, more wickets, and more reasons to celebrate. #HappyBirthdayArshdeep #arshdeepsingh #khiladiadda pic.twitter.com/JRnaUPmbbO — Khiladi Adda (@KhiladiADDA) February 5, 2025

Fans Recalling WC Finals Performance

4-0-20-2 The streets will never forget your magical spell in the final. ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ARSHDEEP SINGH.🔥 pic.twitter.com/CbhGjqekYk — ᎠҽѵìӀ 𝕏 (@Devil_Corner_) February 5, 2025

