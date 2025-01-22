India national cricket team star pacer Arshdeep Singh became the highest wicket-taker for his country in T20Is. The left-arm pacer achieved this historic milestone during the India vs England 1st T20I 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22. The veteran pacer shattered the record of ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has bagged 96 wickets in the shortest format for Team India. Notably, Arshdeep made his T20I debut against the England national cricket team at Southampton in July 2022. The elite list includes Chahal (96), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90), Jasprit Bumrah (89). Arshdeep Singh Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

Arshdeep Singh Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is for India

ARSHDEEP SINGH CREATES HISTORY! 🥶 - India's leading wicket taker in Men's T20I. pic.twitter.com/WKGNqIOXkW — The Khel India Cricket (@TKI_Cricket) January 22, 2025

