Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's finest batters in the longest format of the game, turned 36 today. Pujara has been an integral part of the Indian Test team. A veteran of 103 Tests, Pujara have scored 7195 runs with 19 hundreds and 35 fifties. He has also been part of several of India's famous victories both at home and away. The BCCI took to social media to wish the right-hander on his 36th birthday. Mohammed Siraj Catch Video: Watch Indian Cricketer Take Superb Catch To Dismiss Zak Crawley off Ravichandran Ashwin’s Bowling During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

BCCI Wishes Cheteshwar Pujara:

108 intl. matches 👌 7246 intl. runs 🙌 19 intl. hundreds 💯 Here's wishing #TeamIndia batter @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/QsmGg76cyg — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2024

