Mohammed Siraj pulled off an excellent catch to dismiss Zak Crawley during the India vs England 1st Test 2024 on January 25. Crawley had charged down the track and chipped the ball and Siraj got in position to complete the catch. The reason why this catch was special as the ball was going down and Siraj did well to get his fingers underneath. This was Ashwin's second wicket of the match after he had dismissed England opener Ben Duckett early on. Crawley, who looked set on 20 and was playing good shots, had to depart after the catch was checked by the third umpire. Why Is Virat Kohli Not Playing IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024? Know Reason Behind Star Cricketer’s Absence From India’s Playing XI vs England in Hyderabad Test.

Watch Mohammed Siraj's Catch Video:

Another for Ashwin as Crawley steps down and Siraj takes a good catch at mid-off #INDvENG #INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/gNgecN3gKa — Cricket Gapshap (@CricketGapshap) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)