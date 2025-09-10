A player who changed the face of England cricket, former captain Eoin Morgan, celebrates his birthday today (September 10). Born September 10, 1986, Morgan started his career with the Ireland national cricket team, but soon switched allegiance to the England national cricket team, where the middle-order batter scored 10115 runs across formats, which include 16 international hundreds and 60 half-centuries. For Ireland, Morgan amassed 744 runs in 23 appearances between 2006 and 2009. Morgan's biggest moment came in 2019, when, as captain of England, the 39-year-old helped his side become world champions, lifting the ICC ODI World Cup in front of a home crowd. A fan favourite, users on the social media platform 'X' wished Morgan a happy birthday on his special occasion. IRE vs ENG 2025: Ben Calitz Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland’s T20I Series Against England National Cricket Team.

Fan Calls Eoin Morgan England's Greatest Captain On Special Occasion

Happy birthday England Greatest captain 💙 Eoin Morgan My fav memory of Eoin Morgan is when he Smashed Rashid khan all over the park. 17 Sixes by Eoin Morgan in that Match and Rashid Khan went for 110 Runs in 9 overs of that Game. pic.twitter.com/35pVc8vtFA — Kartik Sehgal (@KSehgal7495) September 9, 2025

'Happy Birthday Eoin Morgan'

Happy Birthday Eoin Morgan Changed the face of England in whiteball cricket https://t.co/KFcBTSvolL — Sashank (@sas_3343) September 9, 2025

Happy 39th Eoin Morgan

Happy Birthday Eoin Morgan. The Irishman who once kept wickets, went on to change England white ball destiny. England waited 44 years for a World Cup and they finally got it under his captaincy and those 17 sixes in a single ODI are still a record. pic.twitter.com/4Z6JZUqaKe — Vijay Anaparthi (@VijayCricketFan) September 9, 2025

KKR Fan Wishes Former Franchise Captain HBD

Happy birthday Eoin morgan 🥹💜 — SLAYER_KING (@slayer_king07) September 9, 2025

'Happy Birthday Morgan'

Eoin Morgan on KKR- "I will be a fan till I die. What an amazing franchise!" 💜 Happy Birthday Morgan.💜 — Rokte Amar KKR (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) September 9, 2025

