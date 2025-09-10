A player who changed the face of England cricket, former captain Eoin Morgan, celebrates his birthday today (September 10). Born September 10, 1986, Morgan started his career with the Ireland national cricket team, but soon switched allegiance to the England national cricket team, where the middle-order batter scored 10115 runs across formats, which include 16 international hundreds and 60 half-centuries. For Ireland, Morgan amassed 744 runs in 23 appearances between 2006 and 2009. Morgan's biggest moment came in 2019, when, as captain of England, the 39-year-old helped his side become world champions, lifting the ICC ODI World Cup in front of a home crowd. A fan favourite, users on the social media platform 'X' wished Morgan a happy birthday on his special occasion. IRE vs ENG 2025: Ben Calitz Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland’s T20I Series Against England National Cricket Team.

