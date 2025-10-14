Australia national cricket team star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be celebrating his 37th birthday today. Glenn Maxwell was born on October 14, 1988. Undoubtedly a legend of the game, Glenn Maxwell has represented the Aussies in seven Tests, 149 ODIs, and 124 T20Is. The player had made his debut on August 25, 2012, at Sharjah against Afghanistan in an ODI. Since then, he has scored 339 runs in Test cricket, 3990 runs in ODIs, and 2833 runs in T20Is. He has been equally good with the ball, picking 8 wickets in Tests, 77 in ODIs, and 49 in T20Is. The all-rounder has won the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups with the ODIS, and also the 2021 T20I World Cup. He has been a star in various franchise leagues, including the IPL. As Glenn Maxwell turns 37, many fans have wished him on the internet. The player has retired from Tests and ODIs to concentrate on T20Is currently. Glenn Maxwell Plays Sensational Reverse Scoop With Four Runs Needed off Two Balls, Helps Australia Win AUS vs SA 2025 T20I Series (Watch Video).

'Australia’s Superstar'

⚡️🎉 HAPPY BIRTHDAY GLENN MAXWELL 🎉⚡️ Australia’s superstar allrounder turns 37 today! 🏏🔥 🏆 3× World Cup Winner 💥 IPL Champion with MI (2013) ⭐ IPL MVP (2014) ⚡ 2nd Fastest ODI Double Hundred Cheers to the ultimate game-changer! 🍰🥳#HappyBirthday #HBD #GlennMaxwell… pic.twitter.com/J6pUVbV2KA — Rana Ahmed (@RanaAhmad056) October 14, 2025

'Happy Birthday Glenn Maxwell'

Happy Birthday Glenn Maxwell 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ehgmj0f0TT — Himalayan Boy (@_himalayanboy) October 14, 2025

'HAPPY BIRTHDAY'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GLENN MAXWELL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sa2gbBX4nb — WordsOfSiva (@WordsOfSivaa) October 14, 2025

'Big Show'

Happy Birthday to the Big Show - Glenn Maxwell! The Aussie powerhouse who now holds the joint-most hundreds in T20I cricket! From explosive batting to unforgettable innings - Maxi continues to rule the shortest format in style!#GlennMaxwell #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/dIBwhi07JV — Dream Comparison (@dreamcomparison) October 14, 2025

'Wishing One Of The Legends Of RCB'

🥳🎉जन्मदिनको शुभकामना Maxi ❤️🎂 Wishing one of the legends of RCB, Glenn Maxwell, a very happy returns of the day! 🎊#PlayBold #RCBFCN #RCBNepal pic.twitter.com/jDXCYyjIIy — RCB Fan Club Nepal (@rcbnepal) October 14, 2025

'Knock For The Ages' To Remember

Happy Birthday, Glenn Maxwell! 🎉 Your iconic 201 against Afghanistan will forever be etched in cricket history as one of the greatest ODI innings ever. Walking in at 49/4 and battling severe cramps, you produced a knock for the ages. pic.twitter.com/Tjnq2LUuVE — 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗭𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 (@GenZified_) October 14, 2025

