Glenn Maxwell played a sensational reverse scoop for a boundary with four runs needed to win off two balls as Australia clinched the AUS vs SA 2025 T20I series, beating South Africa by two wickets in the third T20I. The Australia National Cricket Team all-rounder starred with the bat in a crunch situation and it all came down to two deliveries, with Australia needing to score four runs to achieve the 173-run target set by South Africa. Glenn Maxwell showed nerves of steel to play a shot like that in a tense situation. The bowler was Lungi Ngidi and he ended up bowling a full toss to Glenn Maxwell. And the right-hander, who seemingly had made up his mind to play the shot, attempted it and made a good connection with the ball, with it clearing the fielder in the short third man region, going for a four. With this hit, Australia won the match by two wickets. Australia Beat South Africa By Two Wickets in AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025; Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis Help Aussies Win Series 2-1.

Watch Glenn Maxwell's Reverse Scoop Here:

Glenn Maxwell with the reverse sweep to win the series 2-1 for Australia 🤩 📺 TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/dayjsDkkEs — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) August 16, 2025

