A spearhead for the Indian national cricket team since 2007, Ishant Sharma celebrates his 37th birthday today (August 2). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended best wishes to the Indian pacer on social media via a post, highlighting his career so far. Sharma had played 199 internationals for India, claiming 311 Test, 115 ODI, and 8 T20I wickets, respectively. Sharma has been a stellar performer in Tests in overseas conditions and played a crucial role in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2013 win against England in the final. Sharma has also played in IPL, representing as many as seven franchises between 2007 and 2025. Fans can check out BCCI's birthday wish for Ishant Sharma below. Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma! Fans Wish India Pacer as ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Winner Turns 37.

BCCI's Wish For Ishant Sharma

1⃣9⃣9⃣ International Games 👍 4⃣3⃣4⃣ International Wickets 👌 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 Here's wishing Ishant Sharma a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏#TeamIndia | @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/W35SQKqZX3 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2025

