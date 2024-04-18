The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) marked the occasion of India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul's birthday with warm wishes on their official social media page. Celebrating his 32nd birthday on Thursday, April 18 2024, Rahul made his debut for the Indian Cricket Team back in 2014. Since then KL Rahul has become a formidable asset for the squad featuring in 197 international matches and has scored 7948 runs which includes 17 international hundreds as well. Currently representing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), KL Rahul continues to make a significant impact on the field. Hardik Pandya Opens Up About His Learnings From Mumbai Indians, Says, ‘Getting So Much Love Itself Is a Blessing in Life’.

Birthday Wishes from BCCI

