MS Dhoni, one of India's most-followed and loved cricketers, turns 42 today! And his fans on social media have showered wishes on him on this special day. He might not be playing international cricket anymore, but that has not let the craze around him go down. IPL 2023 will always be remembered not just for CSK's fifth title win but also for the reception that Dhoni received at every venue his team played. At the end of the tournament, he did offer them a glimmer of hope that he might return to play next year! As he turns 42, here's a look at how fans wished him. 'Humble As Always' MS Dhoni's Old Video Of Dropping Security Guard at Farmhouse Gate On His Bike Goes Viral, Fans React.

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni!

When there is no light,when there is no hope,when there is no reason to smile, when everyone fear of the next minute, this man shining like a sun,giving hope to the hopeless people,giving reason to smile and to move forward with a smile on our face!! Happy Birthday MS DHONI❤️ pic.twitter.com/eijNbLkiGK — Aswathyᶜˢᵏ💛 (@Dhonifan183) July 6, 2023

Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai

Birthday Wish for Dhoni

'My Everything'

Happy Birthday to My Hero My Hope My Wish My Faith My Power My Strength My Teacher My Present My Idol My Love My Everything MS Dhoni ❤ MS Dhoni – ICON of world cricket#MSDhoni #WhistlePodu #HappyBirthdayDhoni | MSDIANS DAY pic.twitter.com/RmVD3lneNd — Revathy (@revathyharini) July 6, 2023

'Keep Inspiring Thala!'

'Happy Birthday to Ultimate Cricket Maestro'

🌟 Happy birthday to the ultimate cricketing maestro who always played with passion, grace, and a touch of magic! 🏏✨ Wishing the iconic MS Dhoni a day filled with love, laughter, and many more unforgettable moments! 🎉🎁 #HappyBirthdayDhoni #MaahiForever #FanboyAlert pic.twitter.com/55Wg8vrjJr — edwin_91003🦁 (@E91003) July 6, 2023

'Your Legacy Will Shine Forever'

Happy birthday to the man who led the Indian cricket team to glorious victories and made our nation proud. Your legacy will forever shine brightly. Happy Birthday MS Dhoni 🎉🏏#MSDhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/NU7sTTdMYM — Avinashchith SD (@avinashchith) July 6, 2023

