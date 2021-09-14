It's September 14 and Indian star batsman Suryakumar Yadav is celebrating his birthday today. The official account of the International Cricket Council, Mumbai Indians and others took to social media to wish the star batsman on his birthday. Check out the tweets below.

ICC:

Mumbai Indians: 

Stats

Another one

Happy Birthday

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)