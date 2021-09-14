It's September 14 and Indian star batsman Suryakumar Yadav is celebrating his birthday today. The official account of the International Cricket Council, Mumbai Indians and others took to social media to wish the star batsman on his birthday. Check out the tweets below.

ICC:

SKY’s the limit ☁️ Happy birthday to India star @surya_14kumar 🍰 How much of a say will he have at the #T20WorldCup? pic.twitter.com/0gs0Vig8P8 — ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2021

Mumbai Indians:

When the 𝗦𝗞𝗬 is grey, it takes courage, passion, talent, hard work & patience to turn it 𝔹𝕃𝕌𝔼. 💙 Paltan, join us in wishing Suryakumar Yadav a very happy birthday! 🎂🎉#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/SAxWd1cLIs — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 13, 2021

Stats

ODI - 62.00 Avg, 122.77 SR T20I - 46.33 Avg, 169.51 SR So far, He is the ONLY player with 40+ Average & 120+ SR In both Limited Overs format Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav 💙 pic.twitter.com/dzx2l6W0HQ — S H E B A S (@Shebas_10) September 14, 2021

Another one

Whenever the team needs him, He performs. He proves that "SKY is the Limit" everytime🔥 Happy Birthday @surya_14kumar Wishing you many more success in your career. Also, All The Best for the upcoming challenges😄#HappyBirthdaySKY pic.twitter.com/PfryrJLSMl — ʜᴀʀꜱʜ𝟒𝟓™🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45__) September 14, 2021

Happy Birthday

