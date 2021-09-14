It's September 14 and Indian star batsman Suryakumar Yadav is celebrating his birthday today. The official account of the International Cricket Council, Mumbai Indians and others took to social media to wish the star batsman on his birthday. Check out the tweets below.
ICC:
SKY’s the limit ☁️
Happy birthday to India star @surya_14kumar 🍰
How much of a say will he have at the #T20WorldCup? pic.twitter.com/0gs0Vig8P8
— ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2021
Mumbai Indians:
When the 𝗦𝗞𝗬 is grey, it takes courage, passion, talent, hard work & patience to turn it 𝔹𝕃𝕌𝔼. 💙
Paltan, join us in wishing Suryakumar Yadav a very happy birthday! 🎂🎉#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/SAxWd1cLIs
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 13, 2021
Stats
ODI - 62.00 Avg, 122.77 SR
T20I - 46.33 Avg, 169.51 SR
So far, He is the ONLY player with 40+ Average & 120+ SR In both Limited Overs format
Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav 💙 pic.twitter.com/dzx2l6W0HQ
— S H E B A S (@Shebas_10) September 14, 2021
Another one
Whenever the team needs him,
He performs.
He proves that "SKY is the Limit" everytime🔥
Happy Birthday @surya_14kumar
Wishing you many more success in your career.
Also, All The Best for the upcoming challenges😄#HappyBirthdaySKY pic.twitter.com/PfryrJLSMl
— ʜᴀʀꜱʜ𝟒𝟓™🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45__) September 14, 2021
Happy Birthday
Happy birthday @surya_14kumar ❤️ wish you all the success@ImRo45 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/36P0OLjUeW
— Rohit Stans Telugu (@Rohit_Stans) September 14, 2021
