A backbone of South Africa's batting unit, Temba Bavuma, who is the Proteas Test captain, celebrates his 35th birthday today (May 17), for which his fans flooded the cricketer's social media feed with congratulatory messages. Bavuma has reviewed South Africa's Test side under his leadership, taking the national cricket team to their first-ever ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Final, which will be played next month at Lord's against defending champions Australia. Bavuma's Test record is enviable for any captain, with eight wins out of nine matches and one draw. Check out some of the fan wishes for Bavuma below. South Africa's Squad for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Announced: Temba Bavuma Names Players Picked for Summit Clash Against Australia; Kagiso Rabada, Senuran Muthusamy Included (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday, Temba Bavuma

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Temba Bavuma! 🎂🎈 The Proteas skipper is preparing to lead from the front in the WTC Final next month. 🏆🇿🇦#TembaBavuma #Cricket #WTC25 pic.twitter.com/mScrIrUkks — Aizal Khan 🔥 (@itxaizal163) May 17, 2025

Happy Birthday!

Happy Birthday, Temba Bavuma! The South African captain will lead his side in the WTC Final next month.#TembaBavuma #Birthday pic.twitter.com/abrkfsO1OT — Mayank Goel (@MayankGoel54687) May 17, 2025

Stellar Test Record

He has captained 9 Test matches and hasn't lost a single one. Happy birthday, Temba Bavuma! Temba Bavuma as a Test captain: Won vs West Indies, 2023 Won vs West Indies, 2023 Won vs India, 2023 Draw vs West Indies, 2024 Won vs West Indies, 2024 Won vs Sri Lanka, 2024 Won vs Sri… pic.twitter.com/ijLhJLfR5k — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) May 17, 2025

Greatest South African Player

Happy Birthday to the superstar Temba Bavuma, the greatest south African player 🥵 pic.twitter.com/IvEy8xtKjh — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) May 17, 2025

Happy 35th Birthday

🔸Carrying bat through a complete ODI inning. (114*) Wishing a Happy 35th birthday to the Proteas' Tests & ODI Skipper, 'Temba Bavuma' 🎂#TembaBavuma #happybirthday #cricketsouthafrica #cricketupdates (2/2) — Cric Updates (@CricUpdate58494) May 17, 2025

