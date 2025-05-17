A backbone of South Africa's batting unit, Temba Bavuma, who is the Proteas Test captain, celebrates his 35th birthday today (May 17), for which his fans flooded the cricketer's social media feed with congratulatory messages. Bavuma has reviewed South Africa's Test side under his leadership, taking the national cricket team to their first-ever ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Final, which will be played next month at Lord's against defending champions Australia. Bavuma's Test record is enviable for any captain, with eight wins out of nine matches and one draw. Check out some of the fan wishes for Bavuma below. South Africa's Squad for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Announced: Temba Bavuma Names Players Picked for Summit Clash Against Australia; Kagiso Rabada, Senuran Muthusamy Included (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday, Temba Bavuma

Happy Birthday!

Stellar Test Record

Greatest South African Player

Happy 35th Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)