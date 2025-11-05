One of the biggest names in cricket, India national cricket team player Virat Kohli, celebrates his birthday today (November 5). Kohli has etched a plethora of records for India across formats, and is also highly successful in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where the star batter plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and won his first title with the franchise in IPL 2025. A favourite amongst all IPL franchises, teams like KKR, RR, DC, CSK, GT, PBKS, and LSG took to their respective social media handles and wished Virat Kohli happy birthday, diminishing lines between these highly competitive clubs. Fans can check out IPL franchises' wishes for Kohli below. Virat Kohli Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy 37th Birthday Greetings, HD Photos in Team India and RCB Jersey for WhatsApp Status, Facebook Profile Pic and Instagram to Share Online.

KKR's Wish For Virat Kohli

No intermission, just impact. Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli! 🎬💥 pic.twitter.com/dlJuBLMDaC — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 4, 2025

RCB Wishes Star Player

For the man who turned passion into poetry and fire into faith. 🔥 Happy 3️⃣7️⃣th Birthday to, 👑 The King, 🔥 The Run Machine, 🏏 The Chase Master, 🥶 The Clutch God, 🐐 The G.O.A.T 🫶 Virat Prem Kohli 🥰 The game is richer because of you. ❤️#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/u42g6QKYXV — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 4, 2025

RR's Unique Wish For Virat Kohli

“𝘜𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘳𝘶𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘳𝘩𝘺𝘮𝘦. 𝘐𝘯 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘴, 𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦." 👑 pic.twitter.com/uTWPTUUGA6 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 4, 2025

Punjab Kings' Wish For Virat Kohli

Cheeku. Run Machine. Chase Master. Many names, one man! 🗿 Happy Birthday, KING KOHLI! 👑♥️#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/tQensj5vIo — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 4, 2025

DC Wishes Home Town Hero

Just a Dilliwala who conquered it all 🌏👑 pic.twitter.com/r4QkjQOF53 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 4, 2025

CSK's Wish For Virat 'Arasan' Kohli

Should we bow? Yes, he is the 𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐒𝐀𝐍 of cricket 🔥🔥#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/l3k6ZDZtK8 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 5, 2025

LSG Celebrates Bhai Ka Birthday

Bhai ka birthday hai, cake toh banta hai 😂#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/4CQQAX1MAw — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 4, 2025

GT Wishes Chase Master Happy Birthday

To the legend who taught us to 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒆 our dreams! 👑 pic.twitter.com/Rwld4GLVi0 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) November 4, 2025

