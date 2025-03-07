West Indies of the 70s and 80s was one of the dominating sides in the cricket world. Among the fiery bowlers, Vivan Richards was explosive batter who led the ide to three world cup finals. The Windies team won two titles losing the third one to India in 1983. With over 8500 runs in 121 Test matches and 6721 runs in 187 ODIs Viv Richards averages over 47 in all formats. Sir Vivian Richards, considered as one of the explosive batters of his generation is one of the most followed cricketers. Born on March 7, Viv Richards turns 73 today. Fans wish him on his big day. West Indies Great Viv Richards Reveals What Quality of Virat Kohli He Cherishes the Most .

Fan Wishing Hall of Famer on His Birthday

Happy 72nd birthday to the legendary Sir Viv Richards! 👕 308 Int matches 🏏 15,261 international runs 🔥 150 international wickets 💯 35 centuries ✨ 90 fifties 🏆 Two-time ODI World Cup winner (1975, 1979) 💪 Record for most consecutive fifties (12) 🌟 ICC Hall of Fame… pic.twitter.com/JpA6q9kZWH — paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) March 7, 2025

Wishing All Charismatic Cricketer

Sachin idolize Viv while growing up & wanted to bat with same swagger, same aura & same persona He didn't disappoint Viv Richards one of the most charismatic cricketers to have ever played the game.. happy birthday to you sir . Hope you have a long life !! A gentle giant — Madhur Kapoor (@MadhurKapoor12) March 7, 2025

Happy Birthday to OG

- 8,540 Test runs. - 6,721 ODI runs. - 50.24 Test average. - 47 ODI average. - 90.21 ODI Strike Rate. - 86.08 Test Strike Rate. - 35 International Hundreds. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE OG, THE SWAGGER, THE GOAT - SIR VIV RICHARDS. 🐐#SirVivRichards pic.twitter.com/yFKjIGjW4Z — TaKHaYYuL (@SarreWala) March 7, 2025

Special Wish For Viv Richards

Happy birthday Ma'an ...Viv Richards মেজাজটাই রাজসিক ❤️ pic.twitter.com/glizvgUOm8 — Kalyan Ghosal (@KalyanGhosal) March 7, 2025

Fan Recalling Anecdotes of Viv

Cricket history is full of anecdotes of his swagger like this 😂❤️ Happy Birthday Sir Viv Richards 🐐 pic.twitter.com/thEGoAWWts — N (@Vk_is_goat) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)