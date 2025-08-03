Friendship Day is a heartfelt occasion celebrated everywhere. Friendship Day is dedicated to celebrating the relationships that bring joy, strength, and support into our lives through our friends. On the special occasion, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming post on his social media handle X with his childhood friends. The former Indian player wrote a heartfelt caption: "One of the key indicators of longevity is to have good friends. I feel truly fortunate to have the same friends by my side, even after all these years. Wishing everyone a Happy Friendship Day, here’s to the bonds that stand the test of time." International Friendship Day 2025 is being observed on August 3. Friendship Day 2025 Wishes for Siblings: Share WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images, Sweet Quotes, Greetings and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Bond With Your Siblings.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartwarming Post on Happy Friendship Day 2025

