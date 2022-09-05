On the occasion of Teacher's Day 2022, Virat Kohli, VVS laxman and others from the cricket fraternity took to social media to post their greetings on this special day. Apparently, #HappyTeachersDay was one of the trending topics on Twitter with celebrities from all walks of life posting their wishes. Teacher's Day 2022: Mumbai Indians Share a Video of Zaheer Khan Giving Bowling Tips to Arjun Tendulkar and Other Youngsters.

To all our teachers and mentors, your contribution to our society is priceless. #HappyTeachersDay. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 5, 2022

On this day, I feel grateful for my parents and my uncle who were no less than Gurus for me & motivated me to pursue my dreams and play cricket. Happy Teacher's Day to each and everyone who helped all of us at different walks of life. Thank you! ❤️#TeachersDay — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 5, 2022

Masters of class! Super Teachers Day to the vaathis of our super fam! 🥳#HappyTeachersDay #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/wEN70ldP5b — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 5, 2022

Amongst all the education and morals my teachers sincerely imparted, I am most grateful to them for teaching me the values of hard work, honesty and never giving up. Thank you dear teachers 🙏🏻 #happyteachersday — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 5, 2022

