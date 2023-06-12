Did Harbhajan Singh attack MS Dhoni in his latest tweet? The former Indian spinner called out the practice of 'captain's worship' in India after a fan praised MS Dhoni and his 2007 T20 World Cup win following the WTC 2023 final. India suffered a crushing 209-run loss to Australia in the WTC final and the fan's tweet following that centred around how Dhoni won the T20 World Cup with mostly inexperienced players. Harbhajan, while quoting the tweet, wrote, "Yes when these matches were played this young boy (Dhoni) was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies." The former cricketer's latest tweet got the internet talking. See some reactions from Indian cricket fans here. 'Heartbreak Again' Fans React As India's ICC Trophy Drought Continues After Loss to Australia in WTC 2023 Final.

Harbhajan Singh Attacks MS Dhoni?

Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it’s said… https://t.co/pFaxjkXkWV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 11, 2023

Dhoni's 'Captaincy Made Huge Difference'

It is true the tournaments are won and lost by teams and not the individuals, and Dhoni never claimed it that he alone won it. He gets the hype because his captaincy did make a huge difference. I am not saying it was the only thing, but it did play a big role. https://t.co/OyQxtOE7ED — Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) June 11, 2023

'Thank God'

thank god! thank god, ms dhoni gave the last over to jogi and not you. the way misbah was rattling you, you'd have bottled it for us. those brave calls win you trophies and that decision was taken by only him and not other 10. 👍 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) June 11, 2023

'Proud of You Thalaiva'

Another reason to admire @msdhoni is that he survived around such ppl. Proud of you THALAivaaa ♥️💥 — A N B A A N A • F A N (@Monish_SuriyaFC) June 11, 2023

'Agree With Harbhajan'

I agree with Harbhajan Singh. The 2007 T20 World Cup final was won because of Gautam Gambhir's important knock and Irfan Pathan's exceptional bowling. If I remember correctly, Pathan was also named the Man of the Match. However, I have never seen people give enough credit to… — Arpit Marwah (@arpitmarwah93) June 11, 2023

'Gambhir Right Now'

