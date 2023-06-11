The ICC trophy drought continues for India after they suffered a big defeat to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led side needed 280 runs to attain the 444-run target on Day 5, but the wickets of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in one over changed the game in favour of Australia. A collapse followed as India eventually fell short of the total by 209 runs. The last time India had won an ICC trophy was in 2013. Australia Win WTC 2023, Become First Team to Win Every ICC Tournament With 209-Run Victory over India.

'Heartbreak Again'

2 times in WTC Finals. Heartbreak again 💔 pic.twitter.com/0zO3X9tTdx — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) June 11, 2023

Another Heartbreak

One more heartbreak & still continues...... pic.twitter.com/MCH7bf4p99 — UNSTOPPABLE 🇮🇳 (@unstoppable__45) June 11, 2023

ICC Trophies and HeartBreaks

The Streak Continues

ICT After 2013 CT : LOST 2014 T20 WC 💔 LOST 2015 ODI WC💔 LOST 2016 T20 WC💔 LOST 2017 CT💔 LOST 2019 ODI WC💔 LOST 2021 WTC💔 LOST 2021 T20 WC💔 LOST 2022 T20 WC💔 LOST 2023 WTC💔 The heartbreak continues....💔 pic.twitter.com/sOUIqC2C3J — Sayan (@Sayan_Dasss) June 11, 2023

'Fond Memories'

Heartbreak 20 Years Apart!

2003 World Cup - India scored 234 runs against Australia and lost the final 2023 World Test Championship - India scored 234 against Australia and lost the final Heartbreak 20 years apart!!! 💔#WTCFinals pic.twitter.com/DHMiUkpoP0 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) June 11, 2023

'The Wait Continues'

As always it ends in disappointment and the wait for the ICC trophy continues 💔 #TeamIndia#WTCFinals #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/FsQrTAqZQt — 𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐕⁴⁵ (@Iamraghav264) June 11, 2023

