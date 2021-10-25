Support for Mohammed Shami continued to pour in from all corners and more cricketers, with whom Shami has ever shared the dressing room or has known, came out in support of the fast bowler following the online abuse he has received after India went down to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. Harbhajan Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, VVS Laxman, Harsha Bhogle and Laxmi Ratan Shukla have now stood up in support of Shami and condemned the social media attack on him. Take a look at what they wrote, below:

See Harbhajan Singh's tweet:

This is what Laxmi Ratan Shukla wrote:

And Yuzvendra Chahal had a simple message as well:

We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya 🇮🇳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 25, 2021

A request from Harsha Bhogle:

Jo log Mohammad Shami ke baare mein ghatiya baaten kar rahe hain, unse meri ek hi vinanti hai. Aap cricket na dekhen. Aur aapki kami mehsoos bhi nahi hogi. #Shami #355WicketsforIndia. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 25, 2021

Laxman's request to Indian supporters:

Mohammed Shami has been a stellar performer for India for eight years, playing a significant role in many a victory. He can't be defined by one performance. My best wishes are always with him. I urge fans & followers of the game to support @MdShami11 and the Indian team. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 25, 2021

