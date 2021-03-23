Hardik & Krunal Pandya Become First Pair of Brothers to Represent India in ODIs Since Irfan & Yusuf Pathan in 2012!!

Two siblings will play in the same India ODI XI for the first time in 9 years. Hardik and Krunal Pandya are both in the side 🏏 Irfan and Yusuf Pathan were the last pair to play together in an ODI in March 2012 🙌#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/j5FHcxQUEn — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 23, 2021

