Hardik Pandya was the talk of the town, and his return to Ahmedabad was spoilt by Gujarat Titans, with Mumbai Indians losing by six runs in IPL 2024 on Sunday, March 24. One of the sub-plots of this match was Pandya's homecoming as he faced the team he led to the title in 2022 and it truly didn't go according to his plan. From a position of control, Mumbai Indians lost the match on the back of some quality bowling towards the death by Gujarat Titans. After the five-time winners fell short in the end, Hardik Pandya funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Here are some of them below. Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By Six Runs in IPL 2024; Shubman Gill Off to Winning Start As Captain Against Hardik Pandya's Side.

Ashish Nehra to Hardik Pandya after the revenge: pic.twitter.com/gTsvCGztcR — Sai (@saiprasathkj) March 24, 2024

It was #AshishNehra who brought so much winning for the #GujaratTitans .#HardikPandya lost the match which was easily winning by #MumbaiIndians in #MIvsGT Coach Nehraji to the captains 👇 pic.twitter.com/cVwIizP8C9 — Salman Abdi #Tiger3 (@sallmaanabdi27) March 24, 2024

