Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 24 in IPL 2024. With this GT retained a perfect record against MI at home turf. The match saw Shubman Gill making his debut as GT captain while Hardik Pandya also took charge of the Mumbai Indians for the first time. Batting first GT scored 168 runs with Gill putting up a skipper's knock (31 runs) while Sai Sudharsan (45 runs) led the team in scoring. Rahul Tewatia’s quickfire 22 runs from 15 balls helped GT to reach a respectable total in the game. Rohit Sharma (43 runs) and IPL debutant Dewald Brevis (46 runs) put up great performances to take Mumbai Indians closer to the target. In the last over MI needed 19 runs to win. New skipper Hardik Pandya started well with a six and four off the first two deliveries but Umesh Yadav not only dismissed Pandya on the third delivery but also got wicket of Piyush Chawla on the fourth ball to see off the MI challenge. Dewald Brevis Hits No-Look Six off Rashid Khan’s Bowling During GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By Six Runs in IPL 2024

A game of ᴇʙʙꜱ & ꜰʟᴏᴡꜱ 🫡@gujarat_titans display quality death bowling to secure a remarkable 6️⃣ run win over #MI 👏@ShubmanGill's captaincy starts off with with a W Scorecard ▶️https://t.co/oPSjdbb1YT #TATAIPL | #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/jTBxANlAtk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2024

