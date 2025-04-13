India national cricket team star all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed a heartfelt gesture ahead of the DC vs MI IPL 2025 match, gifting a 1100 grams bat to Kashvee Gautam. Gujarat Giants WPL player Kashvee Gautam is also an all-rounder, she had requested the bat from Pandya during WPL 2025. Hardik Pandya has gifted her the special bat ahead of her potential India women's national cricket team debut. During one of GG-W's WPL 2025 matches, when Pandya was on the sidelines, Kashvee Gautam's teammates had told the star Indian all-rounder how she idolized him and even wrote 'HP33' on her bat. After receiving the bat from the Mumbai Indians player, signed by himself, Kashvee Gautam posted the special moment on her Instagram account, thanking him. Pandya vs Pandya! Funny Memes Go Viral As Hardik Thrashes Brother Krunal for Back to Back Sixes During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match at Wankhede Stadium.

Kashvee Gautam Thanks Hardik Pandya For Bat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashvee Gautam🕉 (@kashvee_18_)

