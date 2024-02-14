The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video of the newly selected Dhruv Jurel's first impressions after he was selected for India's Test squad ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. Dhruv can be seen excited and also shares his interests such as cooking food and he also mentioned that he enjoys being alone sometimes. Yashaswi Jaiswal went on to ask Dhruv "How do you find your place in the bus?" 'Bhaago Yaha Se' Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Shuts Up Body-Shaming Troll With Epic Reply (View Comment).

To which Dhruv replied, "To be honest I was nervous as soon as I got to know that my name is in the Indian cricket team, so I will come and join the bus at the last moment so that everyone is settled and I am the last one to sit."

Watch Video Here

𝗗𝗵𝗿𝘂𝘃 𝗝𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗹 - 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀! Being named in the Test squad 🙂 Day 1 jitters with #TeamIndia 😬 Finding his seat in the bus 🚌 Jurel is a mixed bag of fun & emotions!#INDvENG | @dhruvjurel21 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/WQryiDhdHG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2024

