Hardik Pandya did a splendid job with the ball as he scalped three wickets in his quota of four wickets. Pandya picked an important wicket of Haider Ali and further dented Pakistan. After accounting for Haider's wicket, Pandya gave a smiling reaction to the outgoing batsman and it is apparently a funny viral meme. Fans are sharing Pandya's reaction as a funny viral meme. Hardik Pandya Uses F**K Word At Spider Cam After Shan Masood's Mis-Hit Strikes The Camera During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Clash.

The Reaction

Reaction says it all #INDvsPAK Full fit pandya is the biggest threat to opponents. #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/hH0uBPO1HE — Kannada Premi Ankush (@AHalabhavi) October 23, 2022

Brutal Smile

That Laugh

Hardik Pandya laughing at Pakistani Chief Selector after taking Haider's wicket 😷#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jpWJnb17gD — Umar FarOoq 🇵🇰 (@UmarFarooqGL) October 23, 2022

Killer

Gold Meme

