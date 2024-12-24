Harleen Deol continued her good form from the first ODI against West Indies in the second ODI too as she converted her start this time to a century. This is the maiden ODI century for her which came in just 98 deliveries. Harleen has been playing for India Women for some years now but has always been on the promising side, this time she has really converted her potential into performance and took her team one step towards a solid score and what can be a series sealing victory. Pratika Rawal Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Young India Women's National Cricket Team Opener Who Had An Impressive Debut Series Against West Indies Women.

Harleen Deol Scores Maiden One-Day International Century

