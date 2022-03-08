Harmanpreet Kaur, one of India's best batters, turned 33 today and ICC revisited her epic 171* against Australia in the 2017 Women's World Cup. The right-hander was in very good form that day as her knock helped India advance to the final of the Women's World Cup.

Watch Video:

🔊 SOUND ON On Harmanpreet Kaur's birthday, check out some of the sizzling shots from her 171* against Australia at the 2017 ICC Women's @cricketworldcup 💥 pic.twitter.com/K8NpnM4YxB — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2022

