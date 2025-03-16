The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians thrashed Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the grand finale of the Women's Premier League on March 15. The Mumbai-based franchise became the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Earlier, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the inaugural edition of the WPL. After winning the WPL 2025 title, the Mumbai Indians shared a post on their social handle where captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seen hugging the prestigious title. The franchise captioned the post, "Woke up like this." Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2025; Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Beat Delhi Capitals in Final by Eight Runs To Claim Second Title in Women’s Premier League.

Harmanpreet Kaur Poses With WPL 2025 Title

