India Women won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title by beating South Africa Women in the final. It is their maiden World Cup victory and that is why the moment got etched in the history of Indian cricket. ICC Chairman Jay Shah was present in the DR Dy Patil Cricket Academy in Navi Mumbai to hand Harmanpreet Kaur the trophy. Before taking it, Harmanpreet showed respect to Jay Shah by trying to touch his feet. Although Jay Shah stopped her midway and handed her the trophy. India Winning Moment Video: Watch Harmanpreet Kaur's Sensational Catch That Sealed India's Historic ICC Women's World Cup Title Win.

Harmanpreet Kaur Touches ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Feet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

